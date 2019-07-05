Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos: We’ve made big strides since last derby clash says Richard Agar

Leeds Rhinos are in a “different place” to where they were the last time they faced Castleford Tigers, boss Richard Agar insists.

Rhinos remain locked in at least a four-way relegation battle, but Agar reckons they have come along way since a dispirited side was crushed 30-8 at Emerald Headingley seven weeks ago.

Leeds Rhinos interim-coach, Richard Agar, has the luxury this week of allowing players extra recovery time because of the week's flurry of signings. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe/JPIMedia.

That was his first Betfred Super League game as interim-coach and came less than a week after Leeds had been embarrassingly dumped out of the Coral Challenge Cup by Championship side Bradford Bulls. Tonight’s derby at the Jungle is a chance for Leeds to measure their recent progress and Agar insisted they are in good spirits – but aware of the size of the task at hand.

“Our last game against Cas came at a really difficult time for us, but we have made some strides since then,” he said. “We are in a different place. They are a top-four team and have been for a while and they put the cleaners through us last time, so it is a good challenge.”

Tigers climbed from seventh to fourth in the table after hammering London Broncos 42-10 last Sunday.

Leeds have not won at the Jungle since 2015, and Agar warned: “We will face a great challenge from them in the way they attack.

Extra recovery time for Jamie Jones-Buchanan. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

“We know they are a really well-organised team that asks plenty of questions of you and tries to stretch your defence to its limits.”

But a win tonight would be a step closer to survival after Leeds rocketed from 12th to ninth with last Sunday’s win over Catalans Dragons.

Agar added: “I don’t feel like we have got a team that’s in a mindset of being bottom of the league.

“We are training really well and I think we’ve been competing well.

Extra recovery time for Nathaniel Peteru. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We were disappointed with the Saints game [two weeks ago] but we have been competing well and hard and defensively we look harder to break down.

“We are working extremely hard for each other in defence and we’ve been committed and accountable.

“Our kicking game can improve, but our defensive effort limited Catalans to very few good ball sets and our tryline wasn’t under too much stress.

“That is a real testament to how we are defending. We are not perfect, but the effort is good and while ever we are getting that we will have a chance.”

Agar felt Rhinos put lessons from the 36-10 loss at Saints, when they were torn apart in the first and last 10 minutes, into practice against Catalans.

“I thought the players responded magnificently,” he said. “Catalans have been under par the last few weeks, but they turned up to play and it was a tough game.

“When it got to 18-12 it was a case of who does it best for longest and I thought it was us – we were better for longer.”

The interim-boss also reckons getting players back in contention is helping.

He has been able to leave out Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Nathaniel Peteru – who are in full training following injury – from today’s squad and said: “We don’t need to carry any players that have got any fitness issues into this game.

“I am confident to say we will give them the necessary rest and recovery time and we have got some fresh bodies there if we need to use them.”