Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos: Daryl Powell admits Rhinos are an ‘unknown quantity’

Castleford Tigers’ boss Daryl Powell admits it hasn’t been easy doing his homework on tomorrow’s opponents Leeds Rhinos.

In-season signing Shaun Lunt could feature against Cas.

Leeds could give debuts to Shaun Lunt and Rhyse Martin with fellow signing Robert Lui making his second appearance and Powell said: “It’s a different team to the last time we played them. They seem to be throwing up a different team every week so it’s difficult to plan. You don’t quite know what you are going to get so what do you plan against?”

But Powell insisted that has not disrupted his side’s preparations and he is adamant Tigers have just as much to play for as relegation-threatened Rhinos. He said: “For us, it is all about us and it is about our standards and us playing well.

“It will be a tough game. They are clearly fighting for a cause and so are we – we are four points off Hull in third and the competition is so tough and close this year we moved three places on one win last weekend. That’s the way it is this year and a team that can string some wins together easily could get second in this comp.

In-season signing Rhyse Martin could feature against Cas. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images.

“That’s the way it is and we have just got to keep looking up and focusing on ourselves. If we keep our effort levels up we will give ourselves a chance every week.”

Tigers are on the back of a 42-10 thrashing of London Broncos and Powell reckons they are recovering from their midseason slump.

“I don’t think there was a massive amount in the game against Hull,” he recalled. “Against Salford we weren’t there and last Sunday was more like us.

“There’s been some real positive signs and we’ve just got to play well every week and put in the effort every week – a clear, determined, competitive effort.

“That’s what we are after every week and, if we get that, we have a chance every week because we are a good side.”