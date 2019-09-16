Castleford Tigers star handed play-offs ban - Leeds Rhinos also have player suspended

Have your say

Castleford Tigers forward Jesse Sene-Lefao is set to miss Thursday's elimination play-off at Warrington Wolves after being handed a two-match penalty notice.

The punishment, which will also keep him out of next week's tie if Tigers beat Warrington, was issued by the Rugby Football League's match review panel following last week's defeat at Wigan Warriors.

Sene-Lefao was sent-off following a tackle on Oliver Partington in the second half and has been charged with the grade C offence of striking with his knees.

He could challenge the notice, but would risk the suspension being increased if his appeal was deemed "frivolous" by the RFL's disciplinary committee.

The review panel described the contact as "light".

Rhinos' Luke Briscoe was banned for one game after being charged with grade B dropping with his knees on opposing winger Tom Lineham in the 46th minute of last week's win over Warrington Wolves.

He will serve the ban in pre-season.

Hull KR's former Rhinos hooker Matt Parcell received a three-match penalty notice for grade C dangerous contact against Salford Red Devils.

Other punishments handed out by the match review panel include: Matty Smith (Warrington), grade B dangerous contact – one match penalty notice; Oliver Partington (Wigan), grade A strikes with arm – one match; Matthew Wright (Newcastle), grade D high tackle – refer to tribunal; Danny Tickle (Workington), grade B dangerous contact – one match; Oliver Brooks (Widnes), Grade F unacceptable language – refer to tribunal; James Cunningham (London) – grade F unacceptable language – refer to tribunal

Partington was also cautioned for "other contrary behaviour".