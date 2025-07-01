Castleford Tigers rocked after Liam Horne handed huge ban

Castleford Tigers hooker Liam Horne was handed a huge ban when he appeared before a disciplinary hearing today.

Horne was suspended for six games after being found guilty of grade E ‘unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or maybe injured’ during last Saturday’s 26-20 loss to Wigan Warriors at the Jungle. The incident, involving Wigan’s Kade Ellis, was not penalised during the game, but the Tigers man was charged by the RFL’s match review panel.

Six games is the minimum punishment for a grade E offence, which is the most serious level of charge. Hull KR’s former Leeds Rhinos second-rower Rhyse Martin faces a similar charge from last week’s defeat of Wakefield Trinity. His hearing is on-going with a verdict expected later on Tuesday.