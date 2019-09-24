Castleford Tigers: Players chip in to take Tigers fans to the showdown

A TRAVELLING army of Castleford Tigers fans can make a winning difference tomorrow, claims team chief Daryl Powell.

Tigers are providing free coach travel for more than 700 supporters to the Betfred Super League elimination play-off at Salford Red Devils.

With Castleford facing three away ties on the road to Old Trafford, it could be an expensive campaign for their faithful fans and players and staff have dipped into their pockets to help ease the burden.

“I think it signifies how close the club is and how much the supporters mean,” said Powell of the gesture which has been supported by several club sponsors.

“We know what it feels like when they are there behind us.

“They are pretty vocal and we had an awesome following last year at Wigan (in a play-off semi-final).

“We couldn’t quite convert that opportunity to get to the Grand Final, this year I am hoping we can.”

Tigers’ noisy fans helped drag them over the line at Warrington last week and Powell said the players are keen to pay them back.

The visitors led 6-0 and 14-6, but had to survive a tense final 10 minutes as Warrington cut the gap to two points and put them under heavy pressure in the closing stages.

That spirited win added to Powell’s belief Tigers are on the very of “something special”.

He said: “We are in a great place.

“We are confident and we understand what it is going to take.

“Those guys (the fans) will be behind us and for the players to do that is an awesome gesture.”

Crowds at play-offs games so far have been disappointing, with both Warrington and Wigan – against Salford last week – attracting their poorest gate of the season for the biggest game.

“We know how important it is,” Powell added of having the fans behind them tomorrow.

“It can be quite empty that stadium and it needs to feel like a play-off game.

“I think our fans will really help to do that.

“Salford were well supported last week at Wigan and they will see it as a massive opportunity to knock us off.

“They are pretty confident, Ian Watson (Salford’s coach) has been talking confident all season, but we just need to look after ourselves.”