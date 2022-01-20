Castleford Tigers player faces three-five match ban after 'friendly' at York City Knights
Castleford Tigers’ James Clare could miss the start of the Betfred Super League season following his sin-binning for punching in last week’s ‘friendly’ at York City Knights.
The winger and opponent Liam Harris have both been charged by the RFL’s match review panel with a grade D offence and will face a disciplinary hearing next Tuesday.
They could be suspended for three to five matches if found guilty.
Clare will be eligible for Sunday’s second and final pre-season game, at Doncaster.
Tigers forward Nathan Massey was charged with grade A dangerous contact, but not suspended.
York’s former Wakefield Trinity forward Pauli Pauli received a two-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact and teammate Jacob Ogden a one-game ban over a similar offence.
