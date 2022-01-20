James Clare, left, tackles York's Will Oakes, along with Castleford teammates Sam Hall and Cain Robb. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

The winger and opponent Liam Harris have both been charged by the RFL’s match review panel with a grade D offence and will face a disciplinary hearing next Tuesday.

They could be suspended for three to five matches if found guilty.

Clare will be eligible for Sunday’s second and final pre-season game, at Doncaster.

Tigers forward Nathan Massey was charged with grade A dangerous contact, but not suspended.

York’s former Wakefield Trinity forward Pauli Pauli received a two-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact and teammate Jacob Ogden a one-game ban over a similar offence.