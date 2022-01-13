McShane, 32, is a product of Leeds Rhinos’ academy system, joined Tigers from Wakefield in 2015 and was Betfred Super League’s Man of Steel two years ago.

He made his England debut last season and played alongside Tigers coach Lee Radford during a spell on loan at Hull in 2010. He also coached Hunslet Club Parkside during a meteoric rise through the amateur ranks, which included winning the National Conference Premier Division title in 2018, when they went through the season unbeaten.

McShane’s appointment was confirmed yesterday and he said what he learned at Parkside was a “massive” help with his performances for Tigers and previous role on their leadership team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Tigers captain Paul McShane. Picture by Melanie Allatt Photography/Castleford Tigers.

“When I first started doing it, I was 20 and you see things from a different perspective,” he said of coaching. “I think it really calmed me down and gave me a better game understanding.”

McShane made his Rhinos debut in 2009, but struggled to establish himself there and considered retiring from full-time rugby during an unhappy stint at Wakefield.

Moving to Castleford, under previous coach Daryl Powell, breathed new life into his career and he reckons seven seasons at Tigers has “made me the player I am today”. He insisted: “This for me now is probably the next step, being able to lead this great club out week-in, week-out.

“It probably gives me an even bigger drive to keep improving and making things better.”

Paul McShane. Picture by Melanie Allatt Photography/Castleford Tigers.

Of his reaction when Radford broke the news, McShane said: “I probably played it cool when he mentioned it to the lads, but deep down inside, I was chuffed to bits.

“I love what I do, I love my job and I love coming to work every day.

“For me to keep loving what I do, I just need to keep pushing people on and making them be better.

“That’s only going to help the club get better, which is all I want at the end of the day.”

Michael Shenton led Tigers out for the final time against Warrington at the end of last season. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

McShane has succeeded long-time captain Michael Shenton, who retired as a player at the end of last season and is now on the backroom staff at Hull FC.

The hooker admitted he needs to learn from Shenton’s calmness under pressure and also to be more vocal in the playing group.

“He rarely got flustered and that’s something I really need to work on, especially in a game situation,” McShane said of Shenton.

He added: “Sometimes I just sit back and listen and there’s probably times when I need to step up and speak.”

Radford will take charge of Tigers in a game for the first time when they begin their pre-season campaign at York City Knights on Sunday.

“It’s fresh,” McShane said of working with a new coach.

“It is exciting and I think the timing is bang on; fresh ideas and a fresh group - it has been good.”