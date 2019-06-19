Castleford Tigers’ Liam Watts urged to battle for England place

CASTLEFORD TIGERS prop Liam Watts has “got something going for him” according to Great Britain coach Wayne Bennett.

The uncapped prop, 28, is enjoying a fine campaign, earning a call-up to Bennett’s England Performance Squad who met with him on Monday.

England and GB head coach Wayne Bennett. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com E

“I saw him play at Hull and he’s certainly got something going for him,” said the coach, before reminding Watts of the challenges he faces to break into his Test side.

“Front-row is a position we’re not short of; we’ve plenty of depth there and a world-class pack. A few areas we’ve been light in are starting to fill up a bit as well, mainly our backs. And I thought George Williams’ performances against New Zealand last year were outstanding.

“We needed to see that from him and he did stand up for us. When he’s at his best George is as good as anybody that plays the game.”