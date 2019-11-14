Castleford Tigers legend Alan Hardisty gets his hands on the Challenge Cup again – 50 years on

Alan Hardisty, Keith Hepworth and Malcolm Reilly with the Challenge Cup. Picture: Matthew Merrick.

Hardisty captained Castleford to victory at Wembley in the 1969 and 1970 Cup finals and is now president of the club’s players’ association.

Along with his half-back partner Keith Hepworth and Malcolm Reilly, who was Lance Todd Trophy winner in 1969, Hardisty brought the famous prize to the association’s annual reunion which marked 50 years since the Wembley win over Salford and 49 since they retained the trophy by beating Wigan.

Members of both Castleford teams attended the dinner, with others being represented by family members.

Jim Mills presents the Colin Butterfield Trophy to Jacob Doyle. Picture: Matthew Merrick.

Guest speaker Jim Mills presented the association’s Colin Butterfield Trophy to academy player Jacob Doyle. Tigers coach Daryl Powell said: “Jacob has had a big year. He is tough and strong with a great work rate. He gets on with his work in a quiet no nonsense style and is well respected throughout the club.”

The association’s ‘Tiger of the Year’ award was presented by Hardisty to former team-mate Ian Stenton, a centre who played with the club in the 1960s and 70’s.

His 138 appearances – which produced 37 tries – included the 1970 Wembley win over Wigan.