Castleford Tigers’ Junior Moors suffers further injury blow

LUCKLESS FORWARD Junior Moors is facing another spell on the sidelines, his Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell has confirmed.

Moors was injured during last Friday’s defeat at Salford Red Devils, his second game following two months on the sidelines with a knee problem.

We’re not sure exactly what the extent of it is yet. He has gone for a scan and he won’t be available for this weekend’s game. Castleford Tigers’ coach Daryl Powell

“We’re not sure exactly what the extent of it is yet,” Powell said of Moors’ latest knee damage.

“He has gone for a scan and he won’t be available for this weekend’s game.”

Powell - whose side are at home to London Broncos on Sunday - was unhappy with the tackle on Moors by Salford half-back Jackson Hastings.

Referee Scott Mikalauskas placed the incident on report, but the Rugby Football League’s match review panel have decided to take no further action against Hastings.

Their report stated: “Player drops around the shoulder of opponent as opponent is still making progress.

“Player drops to ground as opponent’s studs are still in the ground.

“Player does not promote body towards lower limb of opponent.”

However, Salford’s Adam Walker was handed a two-match penalty notice after being charged with grade C dangerous contact on Tigers’ James Clare.

That incident was also placed on report and the panel’s minutes stated: “Defending player, in or after effecting a tackle, uses any part of his body forcefully to bend or apply unnecessary pressure to the head and/or neck and/or spinal column of the tackled player so as to keep the tackled player at a disadvantage in or after the tackle.”

Powell said Clare “seems to be all right” following the incident and the Tigers coach added: “Everybody else came through okay, but we won’t have anybody back this week.”

London Broncos coach Danny Ward - who had spells as a player at Castleford, Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR - has been appointed as an assistant to Great Britain boss Wayne Bennett, along with Salford’s Ian Watson.

Both were interviewed by Bennett last week during his mid-season visit to England.