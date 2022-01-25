James Clare has been handed a three-game ban. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

The winger admitted a charge of grade D punching after being referred to a disciplinary hearing by the RFL’s match review panel.

Clare was sin-binned in Tigers' pre-season win at York City Knights, along with opponent Liam Harris.

He pleaded guilty to a similar offence and was also suspended for three games, ruling him out of Monday's Betfred Championship opener against Featherstone Rovers.

Clare was fined £500 and Harris - as a lower division player - £300.

York's Jacob Ogden will also be unavailable for York's home clash with Rovers after accepting a one-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact against Tigers.

But teammate Pauli Pauli, a former Wakefield Trinity forward, could make his competitive debut for Knights after Tuesday evening's tribunal found him not guilty of grade B dangerous contact in the loss to Tigers.