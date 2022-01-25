Castleford Tigers' James Clare banned for three games: Not guilty verdict on York City Knights' ex-Wakefield Trinity forward Pauli Pauli
Castleford Tigers’ James Clare will miss the start of the season after being banned for three matches.
The winger admitted a charge of grade D punching after being referred to a disciplinary hearing by the RFL’s match review panel.
Clare was sin-binned in Tigers' pre-season win at York City Knights, along with opponent Liam Harris.
He pleaded guilty to a similar offence and was also suspended for three games, ruling him out of Monday's Betfred Championship opener against Featherstone Rovers.
Clare was fined £500 and Harris - as a lower division player - £300.
York's Jacob Ogden will also be unavailable for York's home clash with Rovers after accepting a one-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact against Tigers.
But teammate Pauli Pauli, a former Wakefield Trinity forward, could make his competitive debut for Knights after Tuesday evening's tribunal found him not guilty of grade B dangerous contact in the loss to Tigers.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United, Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity, as well as other West Yorkshire rugby league clubs. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get exclusive content. Click here to subscribe.