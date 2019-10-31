Castleford Tigers: If we can keep everyone fit, we'll be a match for anyone, insists Danny Orr

Castleford Tigers new signing Sosaia Feki.

An initial group of players – plus backroom staff – will start pre-season, with the majority of the squad due back in seven days later.

Last winter was marred by long-term injuries to half-backs Luke Gale – who did not play in 2019 – and Jamie Ellis and the campaign finished with a 20-0 play-off defeat at Salford Red Devils, after Tigers had taken fifth place on the Betfred Super League ladder.

Since then, Gale has moved on to Leeds Rhinos and Tigers have brought in England Knights scrum-half Danny Richardson, along with wingers Sosaia Feki and Derrell Olpherts and forwards Tyler Hepi and George Griffin.

Castleford Tigers' Danny Richardson.

Assistant-coach Danny Orr admitted Tigers are hoping for better fortune this time around, in terms of injuries, but believes they have a playing group capable of beating any of their 11 top-flight rivals.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Orr said of the impending pre-season.

“We just need a bit of luck and to stay injury-free, that would massively help.

“That [injuries] is part and parcel of the game, it’s unfortunate – especially to key men – and it does hurt you, but you’ve got to roll with it and move on.

Castleford Tigers assistant coach.

“We have got a good squad and if we can keep them fit I think we will be a match for anybody.

“I think the players Powelly [head coach Daryl Powell] has brought in are exactly what we need.”

Orr reckons Tigers’ recruitment has added strength and depth to the squad.

He noted: “In some areas I think we are pretty strong and in others we were a little bit down on troops.

“I think we’ve strengthened in those positions.

“We have got a few wingers at the club and it’s a position we’ve got really good depth and competition in.

“The players we have got are very good players and they’ll only get better through that competition.”

Pre-season is the time of year every player dreads and Orr warned the next three months will be challenging, mentally and physically.

“Pre-season is going to be tough,” he said.

“It is a big, big part of the year and it sets you up to have a good season.

“Physically and mentally you get yourself ready and we’ve got some players coming in so we’ll get them embedded in the way we play and the standards we expect.

“I am sure they’ll do that and hopefully we’ll have a good pre-season.”

Orr added: “We have been a top-five team now for four or five years and rightly so.

“People still don’t look at us and think we are a genuine top-five team, but I think we are.