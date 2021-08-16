Georgie Hetherington. Picture c/o York City Knights.

Half-back Georgie Hetherington has become the latest member of Castleford Tigers Women's squad to join York City Knights.

The 23-year-old spent four-and-a-half-year spell with Tigers and will join up with her former teammates Kelsey Gentles, Tamzin Renouf, Grace Field and

Sinead Peach - along with ex-Castleford coach Lindsay Anfield - at York.

Hetherington, who represented England Students at youth level, said: “For me, a lot of it is about being in the right environment.

"This is my first season since having a baby and I really wanted to hit the ground running.

“I felt that coming to York I would have been respected and supported.

"That prompted me to make the move.”

Hetherington, who could make her debut against St Helens this weekend, added: “I feel that York have really bought into women’s rugby as a whole.

"You can see that just by how well the girls are looked after, how well the girls are treated.

“The facilities here are outstanding.

"I really do feel like for me, personally, I want to play at the most professional level.

"I feel like this environment is going to get the best out of me as an individual.”