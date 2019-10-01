Castleford Tigers confirm Luke Gale's exit - Leeds Rhinos set to announce signing.

Castleford Tigers say they have accepted a "significant undisclosed sum" for half-back Luke Gale.

The former Man of Steel is set to be unveiled as a Leeds Rhinos player today (Tuesday) and Tigers confirmed they have "already secured his replacement".

Leeds-born Gale joined Tigers from Bradford Bulls in 2015 and made more than 100 appearances for the club, being named Man of Steel in 2017.

He has not played this year due to an Achilles injury.

In a club statement, club director of rugby Jon Wells said: “Luke came to see us earlier in the year and expressed a desire to pursue other opportunities away from Castleford Tigers.

"Whilst Luke has been an integral part of our on-field progress over the last few seasons, the club’s position – as is the case with all players – is that we would not want to stand in the way of anyone who saw his future in another club’s colours.

“Luke has been a true professional on and off the field during his time with us – particularly over the last two seasons where injuries have kept him sidelined for long periods of time - but the club has also been good for Luke; he has become an international player in his time at the Tigers and was crowned the Man of Steel in 2017 on that back of performances that will live long in the memory of every Cas fan.

“He leaves with our best wishes. The Tigers have signed a replacement who will be announced at the appropriate time and in conjunction with his current club.”

Danny Richardson, who is preparing for a Grand Final appearance with St Helens later this month, has been strongly linked with a move to Tigers.