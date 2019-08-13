Castleford Tigers: Coach DarylPowell is hoping key pair will be fit for Giants

CASTLEFORD TIGERS could have two influential players back for Sunday’s crucial Betfred Super League game at Huddersfield Giants.

Loose-forward Adam Milner missed last Saturday’s 20-6 win over London Broncos due to a rib injury and centre/winger Greg Minikin was sidelined with a knee problem.

Coach Daryl Powell said: “I am hoping they will both be back this week.”

But prop Liam Watts is facing another month on the casualty list with finger and ankle injuries and winger Greg Eden is expected to again be missing when Tigers visit his former club.

“He has got an ankle injury and I think it will be another week before he is available again,” Powell said of Eden.

Tigers’ medical staff are also monitoring forward Chris Clarkson after he sustained a hamsting problem against London.

Half-back Jamie Ellis, who suffered a knee injury in pre-season, made his first appearance of the year and Powell reported: “He got through.

“It was a mixed bag of a game, he did some good things and some of his play was a bit off.

“It was always going to be hard for him because he hadn’t played this year, but he gives us a bit of experience in there [the halves].

“Truey [Jake Trueman] played well and set up a try with a bit of class.

“He has been good under a lot of pressure this year, but it really helps to have a bit of experience.”

Castleford are sixth in the table, behind fifth-placed Salford Red Devils on points difference.

“We didn’t play that well, it wasn’t a great game, but we needed to win and we did that,” Powell said of the clash with London. “We are in and around it still, we have got a tough run-in and we need to play well in the next four games. It’s a big challenge, we have got a few injuries and a few big players missing, but we’re looking for the boys to relax a bit and enjoy the challenge.”

Tigers visit Challenge Cup finalists St Helens the weekend after Wembley, then face a home game against Hull and trip to Wigan Warriors.