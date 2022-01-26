Castleford Tigers coach Lee Radford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Radford took over from long-serving coach Daryl Powell at the end of last season.

The 42-year-old prepared for numerous fixtures against Castleford during his time on Hull’s coaching staff and as team boss there and that research and experience has pin-pointed areas where his new side need to be better.

Outlining his approach since taking charge, Radford said: “As a club, they have done some good stuff over the years.

Suaia Matagi on the attack for Tigers in Radford's first game as coach, away to York. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

“What I was very conscious of was I didn’t want to tear everything up and start again from afresh.

“There’s a lot of changes made, but it is almost continuing what they’ve done well and trying where we can to improve as well.

“Having [coached] against them over the years, where we felt we could get them, we have tried to improve in those areas.”

Radford was sacked by Hull in March, 2020 and admitted he wasn’t sure how long it would take to get back into the swing of club coaching.

“I have enjoyed it,” he said of his first three months at Castleford.

“I was worried leading up to it because I wasn’t getting that excited feeling and I was beginning to question myself, had I made the right decision?

“But once I got into it, it came pretty quick and the players have been good as well.

“They are a good group of individuals to be around on a daily basis and likewise with the staff.

“I love pre-season in general - there’s no rollercoaster of emotions every week, it is very level and you love teaching.”

Tigers won both their pre-season games, beating Betfred Championship outfit York City Knights 32-10 and Doncaster, of League One, 66-18.

Their next hit-out will be Radford’s first competitive game as Castleford boss, at home to Salford Red Devils in Super League round one on Friday, February 11.

“I’ve been really impressed with how they’ve gone about their business,” Radford said of the response from his players in pre-season.