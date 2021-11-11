Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford challenges full-back Niall Evalds to hold on to England role
Full-back Niall Evalds has been challenged to hold on to his place at next year’s World Cup after making his Test debut against France last month.
Evalds’ Castleford Tigers coach Lee Radford reckons the prospect should inspire the 28-year-old during the 2022 domestic campaign.
“I think they will take two [full-backs],” Radford predicted of the England squad.
“That has got to be his aspiration, without a doubt.”
Radford insisted: “I really like Niall and speaking to Lasty [Tigers and England assistant-coach Andy Last], I think [national boss] Shaun Wane likes him as well.
“He’s a head down, backside up type of player - you don’t get any fuss out of him.
“He trains hard and plays well. I’m really looking forward to working with him.”
Radford is also hopeful stand-off Jake Trueman can shake off the back problem which has hampered him for the past two seasons.
“He had an operation,” Radford confirmed. “It was all about getting him under the knife as soon as possible to give him an opportunity for this pre-season.
“He is a fantastic player - instrumental to this team, I think - and we need him on the field. Whatever his back issue is, we need to try and get it fixed as soon as we can and get him injury-free, leading the team around the park.”
