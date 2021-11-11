Evalds’ Castleford Tigers coach Lee Radford reckons the prospect should inspire the 28-year-old during the 2022 domestic campaign.

“I think they will take two [full-backs],” Radford predicted of the England squad.

“That has got to be his aspiration, without a doubt.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niall Evalds scores for Castleford at Hull last season. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Radford insisted: “I really like Niall and speaking to Lasty [Tigers and England assistant-coach Andy Last], I think [national boss] Shaun Wane likes him as well.

“He’s a head down, backside up type of player - you don’t get any fuss out of him.

“He trains hard and plays well. I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Jake Trueman was a try scorer for Tigers in this year's Challenge Cup final defeat by St Helens. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Radford is also hopeful stand-off Jake Trueman can shake off the back problem which has hampered him for the past two seasons.

“He had an operation,” Radford confirmed. “It was all about getting him under the knife as soon as possible to give him an opportunity for this pre-season.

“He is a fantastic player - instrumental to this team, I think - and we need him on the field. Whatever his back issue is, we need to try and get it fixed as soon as we can and get him injury-free, leading the team around the park.”