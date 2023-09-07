Castleford Tigers boss Danny Ward provides positive update on Charbel Tasipale injury

Charbel Tasipale has not given up hope of playing a part in Castleford Tigers' final three games after receiving positive news on his hamstring strain.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 23-year-old, who has featured four times since his arrival in late July, sustained the injury in last week's heavy defeat at Warrington Wolves, sparking fears that his season was over.

However, Tasipale is optimistic about recovering in time to help Castleford retain their Super League status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigers boss Danny Ward said: "It's a grade one to two (hamstring injury).

"If you speak to Charbs, he's really confident that he'll be back before the end of the year. The physio is a little bit more cautious. I'm hoping to see him again.

"They're always going to be a couple of week jobs. It's unfortunate we've only got three weeks so if we see him again, that'll be a bonus – but it's not as bad as we first suspected."

Tasipale will definitely sit out tomorrow's home clash with Hull FC after joining a sizeable casualty list that is headed by captain Paul McShane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experienced hooker has not played since suffering a broken arm in June and his chances of featuring again this year were rated as unlikely.

Charbel Tasipale celebrates a try against Wakefield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

McShane is now back in training but the 33-year-old will not be pushed to prove his fitness in time for the final game at former club Leeds Rhinos on September 22.

"Macca would tell you he could go out and play this week if he strapped it up," said Ward.

"We've got to go through the standard protocols. He's got to see a specialist that week of the last game and that will give him the all-clear or show where he is with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's too hard to call at this time. It's only been about 12 weeks since his operation so we're not going to rush Macca or put any pressure on him to play.

Paul McShane has been sidelined since June. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"He's been out training today with the lads who aren't playing and is just happy to be back out on the field. It's great to see him running around and the energy he brings to the group.