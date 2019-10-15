Castleford Tigers back Jake Trueman’s determined not to do things by half after GB and England Nines call-ups

SportRugby LeagueCastleford Tigers back Jake Trueman’s determined not to do things by half after GB and England Nines call-upsBy The NewsroomTuesday, 15th October 2019, 22:00 pm In the GB and England Nines spotlight, Castleford's Jake Trueman. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.comCastleford Tigers playmaker, Jake Trueman. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Sign up to our daily newsletterThe i newsletter cut through the noiseThanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address.Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.Submitting...Warrington and GB half-back, Blake Austin. PIC: Martin Rickett/PA Wire