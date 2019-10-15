Castleford Tigers back Jake Trueman’s determined not to do things by half after GB and England Nines call-ups

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 22:00 pm
In the GB and England Nines spotlight, Castleford's Jake Trueman. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Castleford Tigers playmaker, Jake Trueman. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Warrington and GB half-back, Blake Austin. PIC: Martin Rickett/PA Wire