Castleford Tigers 42 London Broncos 10: Win hoists Cas back among play-off hopefuls but Broncos return to foot of the Super League ladder

Former London players Tuoyo Egodo and Mike McMeeken both scored twice as Castleford recorded a thumping eight-try victory to end the Broncos’ three-match winning streak.

Winger Egodo opened the scoring in the 12th minute and completed his brace in the second half while second-rower McMeeken touched down twice in the first period.

London Broncos' James Cunningham runs into trouble at Castleford Tigers. PIC: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

The Broncos trailed just 16-4 at the break after winger Kieran Dixon got on the scoresheet but after the interval they capitulated, conceding five second-half scores as Castleford ran amok.

Jordan Rankin, Jake Trueman, James Clare, Chris Clarkson also scored for the Tigers as they claimed a win which lifted them into the play-off places.

Wales winger Rhys Williams claimed a late consolation try for the Broncos but the heavy defeat saw them return to the bottom of the Super League table.

Castleford’s early pressure told in the 12th minute when Trueman found full-back Rankin and his excellent cut-out pass sent Egodo diving over in the left corner.

Castleford Tigers' Jake Trueman is halted by the London defence. PIC: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Rankin failed to convert from the touchline but the try poured confidence into Daryl Powell’s men and a searing break from hooker Adam Milner had London on the back foot.

The Broncos struggled to escape their own half during the opening quarter and had to fight hard to ensure their line was not further breached after Egodo’s opener.

They finally enjoyed a period of pressure in the 25th minute but full-back Alex Walker knocked on just 10 metres out from the Castleford line.

The Tigers then grabbed a second try in the 27th minute when McMeeken barged over the line from close range inside the right channel.

Castleford Tigers' Chris Clarkson is wrapped up at The Jungle. PIC: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Four minutes before the break, Rankin threw a pass which Dixon intercepted on London’s 10-metre line and the speedy winger raced upfield to score a breakaway try he could not convert.

After the half-time hooter sounded, Rankin’s grubber kick was touched down by McMeeken and the second of Rankin’s five conversions made it 16-4 at the break.

The second half was one-way traffic as, within a minute of the restart, McMeeken broke down the right flank and fired a neat inside pass to Rankin, who raced clear to score.

In the 47th minute, Egodo finished clinically again in the left corner before Trueman brilliantly dummied his way past a London defender and scampered over the line for a fine individual effort.

Four minutes later, Clare showed impressive strength to force his way over in the right corner and the procession continued when Paul McShane’s neat pass ushered Clarkson over the line inside the left channel.

Williams claimed a consolation try in the left corner with six minutes remaining and Dixon converted.

Tigers coach Daryl Powell hailed the win as “huge”. He said: “That was a huge win and I thought we played well for the whole game to be honest.

“There were a couple of times in the first half when we didn’t quite execute, but we put them under a lot of pressure.

“London are a good side who have been in form and have been beating some good teams along the way. But I thought we suffocated them defensively and were sharper with the ball.

“Ultimately there is a confidence there that we have been working towards. In lots of areas we were excellent today.

“The table is tight and I haven’t looked at it too much, but for us this was a key win.”

Two-try Egodo, meanwhile, is out of contract at the end of the season and appears likely to depart Wheldon Road.

Powell added: “Tuoyo may leave the club at the end of the season and that’s the way it goes at times. Players come on late at times and you’ve already made a decision on them, but Tuoyo has known that for a while.”

He continued: “It’s credit to him that he has hung about and dug in. He’s improving significantly and I think he’s been getting better for a few weeks now.”

Wales winger Rhys Williams claimed a late consolation try for the Broncos but the heavy defeat saw them return to the bottom of the Super League table.

Head coach Danny Ward said: “We were hanging in the game up until half-time and it could have been a lot of worse, which is taking nothing away from Castleford.

“They were fantastic – they played with energy and high tempo and really took it to us.

“We were pretty poor in the first half and a few individuals weren’t doing their job.

“That hurt us and we just crumbled a bit in that second half. But I’m not going to be too critical of the boys and hopefully it’s just a dip in form against a very good Castleford side.”