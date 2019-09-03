Carr really proud as Rovers make play-offs

BOSS RYAN Carr has praised his players after Featherstone Rovers sealed a place in the Betfred Championship play-offs.

Following their 64-0 win at Batley Bulldogs two days ago, Rovers are three points clear of sixth-placed Bradford Bulls with only one round remaining in the regular season.

They could climb a place to fourth if they beat second-placed visitors Toulouse Olympique on Saturday afternoon and Leigh Centurions lose at table-topping Toronto Wolfpack the same day.

But even fifth would be an achievement reckons Carr, who was appointed last autumn after John Duffy left the club.

Rovers were forced to rebuild their squad after a number of first-choice players moved on and struggled for form in their pre-season matches.

“Look at where we have come from,” said Carr.

“I got here a week before the season began and I don’t think many people gave us a chance, but I am really proud of what we’ve done and I think we are a dangerous team when we play well.”

Rovers are facing a tough route to the Championship Grand Final, but Carr stressed: “We have given ourselves a chance now.

“We are looking at Toulouse first and we’ll try and get a win against them, then we’ll look at the finals after that.

“We want to play really well and follow up what we did on Sunday.”

The game at Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, Mount Pleasant, was Batley’s first since the death of their 20-year-old player Archie Bruce two weeks earlier.

Emotional tributes were paid to Bruce, who was found dead the morning after making his Bulldogs debut away to Toulouse and Carr admitted that put the scoreline and his team’s impressive performance into perspective.

Carr said: “I was pleased with the result, obviously, but the most important message of the day wasn’t about the footy.

“It was about respecting Archie Bruce and his family and friends and respecting Batley Bulldogs and what they’ve gone through.

“That was the main take-away for me.”