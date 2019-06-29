Bulldogs have ‘free hit’ against big-spending Wolfpack says Diskin

TOMORROW’S VISIT of Toronto Wolfpack (3pm) is a ‘free hit’ for Batley Bulldogs.

The Canadian side are runaway leaders of the Betfred Championship and have lost only once – at Toulouse – in 18 games this season. Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin reckons that means there is no pressure on his ninth-placed side and as long as they play well, with the right attitude, he will be happy.

Toronto Wolfpack coach, Brian McDermott. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

“The money they are spending, they shouldn’t have lost a game all year long in the Championship if we are totally honest,” Diskin said of Toronto. “For them to lose one already is probably one more than they needed to. They have got a fantastic coach in Brian McDermott, but, without being rude, the quality of players they’ve got they could put anyone in there to coach them and they should be dominant.”

Batley are backing up from a golden-point win at York City Knights in an 1895 Cup tie on Wednesday and it will be their third game in nine days.

Diskin said: “Some of my boys are walking wounded, they had to get up for work on Thursday morning and lift bricks and climb ladders, but they are buzzing from the win the other night and if they can take a good, positive attitude into this game you never know what could happen – lady luck might shine on us and we might pick up a win.

“We are not expecting miracles, we’re expecting a real solid performance and a good attitude from our lads.”