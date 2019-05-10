Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos: Ex-Rhinos quartet set to feature for the Bulls

FOUR FORMER Leeds Rhinos players are included in Bradford Bulls’ initial squad for tomorrow’s big city derby in the Coral Challenge Cup sixth round.

Scrum-half Jordan Lilley, who has played 44 times for Leeds, will have a point to prove after being told he will not be offered a new deal by Leeds when his season-long loan at Bradford ends this autumn.

Konrad Hurrell.

Hooker Sam Hallas made four appearances as a substitute for Leeds in 2016-2017 and Elliot Minchella, a back-rower of centre, was released by Rhinos following six games off the bench in 2013-2014.

Leeds-born forward Colton Roche played for Rhinos’ academy up to 2012, but did not break into the first team.

Roche is back in contention for Bulls after missing last week’s Betfred Championship defeat at Toronto Wolfpack.

Ex-Castleford Tigers centre Jake Webster is also set to return along with hooker/half-back Matty Wildie.

Sam Hallas.

Brandon Pickersgill drops out.

Leeds are set to recall centre Konrad Hurrell and prop Wellington Albert after injury.

Stand-off Callum McLelland has recovered from a hamstring problem and is included for what would be only his second first team game, following the big win over Workington Town in the previous Cup round.

Full-back Ashton Golding has been recalled from a dual-registration spell with Featherstone Rovers and could make his second appearance of the season after scoring two tries against Workington.

Bradford's Connor Farrell and Jake Webster.

Forwards Jamie Jones-Buchanan (back) and Brad Singleton (rested) drop out from the team beaten at Salford Red Devils eight days ago. Today’s meeting is the sides’ first in the Challenge Cup since Bulls’ 22-20 win in the 2003 final at Cardiff.

Bradford Bulls: from Crossley, Doyle, Farrell, Foggin-Johnston, Grant, Green, Hallas, Kirk, Lilley, Milnes, Minchella, Oakes, Peltier, Roche, Ryan, Storton, Webster, Wildie, Wood.

Leeds Rhinos: from T Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Merrin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Peteru, Oledzki, Golding, Smith, McLelland, Newman, Albert, Seumanufagai.

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 2.30pm.