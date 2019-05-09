Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos: Challenge Cup team news

Have your say

Blockbusting centre Konrad Hurrell could make his Leeds Rhinos return in Saturday’s Coral Challenge Cup sixth round derby at Bradford Bulls.

Horrall has missed three games since suffering a hamstring injury in Rhinos’ Good Friday win over Huddersfield Giants, but has been named in their initial 19-man squad.

Ashton Golding playing for Featherstone Rovers against Dewsbury Rams earlier this season.

It is the first squad selected by interim coach Richard Agar who took over in temporary charge when Dave Furner was sacked this week.

Full-back Ashton Golding, whose only previous appearance for Leeds this year was in the fifth round Cup win over Workington Town, has also been named.

He has been playing on dual-registration for Featherstone Rovers.

Stand-off Callum McLelland, who made his only appearance for the club against Workington, is also in contention and prop Wellington Albert is set to return after a two-game injury layoff.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan drops out after suffering a recurrence of a nerve problem in his back during last week’s defeat at Salford Red Devils and prop Brad Singleton is omitted.

Other senior players remaining on Rhinos’ casualty list are Jack Walker, Carl Ablett, Stevie Ward, Brett Ferres and Dom Crosby.

Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad is Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Tui Lolohea, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Matt Parcell, Trent Merrin, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Nathaniel Peteru, Mikolaj Oledzki, Ashton Golding, Cameron Smith, Callum McLelland, Harry Newman, Wellington Albert, Ava Seumanufagai.