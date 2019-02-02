Bradford Bulls v Featherstone Rovers: Coach Ryan Carr in bullish mood for trip to promoted Bradford Bulls

NEW COACH Ryan Carr says Featherstone Rovers will travel to Bradford Bulls tomorrow (3pm) in buoyant mood.

Rovers did not win any of their five warm-up matches, Carr arrived just two weeks ago and several key players have either just linked up with the club or only recently signed.

Featherstone's Cas loanee', Callum Turner. PIC: Steve Riding

But performances were much improved in Rovers’ final two pre-season games, against Halifax and Leeds Rhinos and Carr insisted: “We’re going there in good spirits and we are looking forward to it as a club.”

He said: “Everyone looks forward to footy and we are looking forwards to getting out there.

“We’ve had a mixed pre-season, but the footy is upon us and we can’t make excuses, we have got to get on with the job.”

Rovers’ recruitment continued this week with Super League players Callum Turner and Daniel Smith joining them on loan from Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants.

Daniel Smith, on loan at Rovers from Huddersfield Giants. PIC: Huddersfield Giants RLFC

“We are building into a good squad,” Carr added.

“I was really happy with who was here and we’ve added a bit of depth to that.”

Promoted Bulls are being tipped as top-five contenders and Carr knows the scale of the task. And he warned: “They will be tough opposition especially at their home.

“We know how hard it is to play there and they will be up for it, their first game back in the Championship.

“But we are ready for it and we are excited for the challenge.”