Bradford Bulls v Dewsbury Rams: Yorkshire Cup proving good work out for Rams

THE YORKSHIRE Cup is delivering what Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood wanted for his new-look team in pre-season.

Rams travel to Odsal to face Bradford Bulls in today’s semi-final (5.30pm), having beaten Featherstone Rovers 20-14 in the first round a week ago.

Dewsbury Rams head coach Lee Greenwood. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The format of the tournament means Rams will play another Betfred Championship side in their final game next week, whatever happens today and Greenwood – whose team lost to Batley Bulldogs in their opening warm-up match on Boxing Day – said: “I am happy with how it has worked out.

“All the teams we are playing [in pre-season] are from the Championship and that’s what we want.

“Some people are having their first taste of this level.

“We will see if they are up to it and if not, how far off they are.

“The way it has worked out is good, I was not that keen on playing [League One] Hunslet or [National Conference side] Hunslet Parkside.

“No disrespect to them, but they are not in our league and I am not sure what we would get from it.”

Greenwood said he will field a changed line-up today as he aims to give all his squad an opportunity before Rams’ Championship opener at Rochdale Hornets on February 3.

“We improved against Featherstone in some areas from the Batley game,” Greenwood added.

“I want to see improvements in all four games leading up to the season starting, but individuals who didn’t play [against Rovers] need to show improvements from the last time they played.

“We did some very disjointed stuff in the Fev game – tried different combinations, people playing 40 minutes in one position and 40 minutes in another.

“Others stayed on when they probably should have come off sooner, but we are trying to get minutes into them. We want to win, but I am not going to leave lads on the bench just to do that, I want to give everyone a chance.”

Of today’s objectives, the coach stressed: “There’s a couple of things to it. We are still building towards the Rochdale game, but we want to win as well.”