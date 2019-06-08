Bradford Bulls v Batley Bulldogs: We must keep our discipline at the Bulls, warns Matt Diskin

Batley Bulldogs need to be “squeaky clean” in tomorrow’s big game at Bradford Bulls, coach Matt Diskin has warned.

Bulldogs have lost twice at home to Bradford this year, in the pre-season Yorkshire Cup and the Betfred Championship and Diskin reckons it is time they showed their West Yorkshire neighbours what they are capable of.

Batley's Lewis Galbraith in action against Rochdale.

Bradford are seventh in the table, two places and four points ahead of Batley.

“We’ve not been at our best against them,” admitted Diskin who is a former Bulls player and coach.

“We’ve come up short, which is very frustrating.

“They are a team that completes high and thrives off the opposition’s errors and we’ve made too many of them – but we believe if we can execute how we’ve practiced we can give them more than a run for their money.”

Diskin admitted that means playing better than they did in last Sunday’s 38-18 win over Rochdale Hornets in the 1895 Cup.

“We were very average, below where we are capable of being and what we showed against Halifax the week before,” he conceded.

“What we did do was at the start of the second half, for 15-20 minutes, we were very clinical and we played at a tempo Rochdale could not handle.

“We showed some talent there and some of what we are capable of, but it will take more than 15-20 minutes against Bradford to get the job done.”

Bulls have suffered four successive defeats since their shock Coral Challenge Cup victory over Leeds Rhinos last month.

They were knocked out of that competition by Halifax last Sunday and lost 50-6 at Barrow Raiders in the 1895 Cup on Wednesday, when coach John Kear selected 10 debutants and fielded a team with an average age of just 20 years and six months.

“I don’t blame him resting players,” Diskin said.

“Having three games in seven days is ridiculous.

“They have got a big enough squad and an academy structure in place so they have every right to use it.

“We won’t be reading anything into that game, but we will into the Haliax one.

“We’ve looked at that and some things we can take advantage of - if we control the ball well.”