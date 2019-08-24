Brad Dwyer’s fully focused on Leeds Rhinos not on the Challenge Cup final

LEEDS RHINOS hooker Brad Dwyer would like former club Warrington Wolves to cause a shock at today’s Coral Challenge Cup final although concedes, in truth, he “couldn’t care less” about the Wembley occasion.

Dwyer was in the Warrington side that narrowly lost out to Hull FC in the 2016 showpiece and then saw them lose the Grand Final against Wigan Warriors, too.

Brad Dwyer in action for Warrington Wolves in the 2016 Challenge Cup final.

After his move to Leeds, Wolves went on to suffer a double defeat again last year – being stunned by Catalans Dragons at Wembley and then getting edged by Wigan once more at Old Trafford.

It will take some effort to finally collect some silverware this afternoon given they face a truly formidable St Helens side.

Justin Holbrook’s team long since claimed the League Leaders’ Shield and currently sit a massive 16 points clear of Warrington in second.

Asked how he thought the final might pan out, Dwyer admitted: “I couldn’t care less.

Brad Dwyer celebrates scoring against Huddersfield Giants.

“I’ll be in Cumbria in the middle of nowhere not watching it.

“But I have got quite a few pals at Warrington so it would be nice if they did it.

“They’ve been there the last coupe of years and I do think they deserve some sort of silverware for the couple of years they have had.

“I think, though, the Saints are the benchmark at the moment.”

Wigan-born Dwyer was on the end of Saints’ killer touch in their last game, losing 36-20 at Emerald Headingley despite being level 10-10 early in the second period against visitors who rested seven regulars for Wembley.

“I don’t think it was anything that they did; I think we were our own worst enemies again,” he recalled, as lowly Leeds missed out on the chance of a third successive win for the first time this season.

“On our day, I think any team would struggle to deal with us, but we’re beating ourselves and I think that has been the case all year.

“It’s just about being consistent at 75 per cent of our ability and if we keep tossing that up consistently we’ll be in a decent spot.

“It’s just something we have to work on as a group, see it and believe in it and sometimes not forcing our own hand and just playing and seeing where the game takes us.”

Leeds return to action for the final run-in when they visit bottom-placed London Broncos next Sunday.

With just three games to go and only four points clear of their hosts in a congested battle at the wrong end of the table, they urgently need a win to make certain their safety.

“I don’t think it matters who we’re playing,” said the 26-year-old, knowing promoted London, level bottom with Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants, will be pumped ahead of the game at Ealing. If we turn up and we believe we can look after the ball, then the points will come. If we turn up for each other in defence then we’ll be fine.

“But the amount of defence we’re making ourselves do it’s just not good for any team. I don’t care who it is.

!It’s about us getting ourselves in a mindset of going down to London, looking after the ball and then the big plays will happen for us as we have the players who can do that.”