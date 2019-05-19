Both Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams coaches take positives from Summer Bash match-up

DEWSBURY RAMS coach Lee Greenwood felt the 16-point losing margin at the Summer Bash was a fair reflection of the difference between his side and Batley Bulldogs.

Batley moved three points clear of Rams with their second derby win of the season and Greenwood had no complaints about the result or his team’s effort.

5 January 2019 ...... Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood. PIC: Tony Johnson

“We have been disappointing in our last couple of performances and we just asked them not to get bullied and have a proper go at them,” he said.

“I thought we did. At times a bit of quality came in and maybe a bit of composure.

“There were a couple of moments when the bounce of the ball or something like that didn’t quite go our way and there was a patch when they scored a couple of tries and it looked a different game to what I thought it was for most of it.

“I don’t want to be too hard on them, they have had a go.”

Batley boss Matt Diskin. PIC: JPIMedia

Greenwood added: “I do think they learned from the last performance against these and did get stuck in a bit better.

“We certainly didn’t get bullied, but maybe at crucial times there was a little bit of quality missing.”

For Batley coach Matt Diskin, performance took a back seat to the outcome.

“I’m really pleased with the result,” he said.

“It’s my third visit here as a coach and the first time I’ve won so I am delighted with that.

“I thought at times we did play some half-decent football, but I thought it was a really slow-tempo, low energy game, which wasn’t great.

“But the main thing is we got the two points.”

Diskin admitted Batley, who led 10-0 after 12 minutes and were 30-4 ahead late on, never really got into their attacking stride in what was a poor-quality game overall.

“We talked at half-time about upping our energy levels and we thought if we did they wouldn’t stay with us, but we came out and did much the same as in the first half,” he added.

“I thought the ruck was officiated very slow, which didn’t help.

“Both teams looked low on energy, bizarrely.

“We will go away and look at why, but when we had our chances we took them well and we were happy with that.”