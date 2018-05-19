Boss Kelly hoping ‘personal pride’ can spark Dewsbury revival

DEWSBURY RAMS boss Neil Kelly needs “personal pride” to rise to the surface with his Championship side tomorrow.

They head to Halifax still stuck in a wretched sequence of 10 successive defeats.

The last of those was a dismal 58-32 loss at Barrow Raiders which Kelly deemed unacceptable.

He has some players back for the trip to The Shay including captain Paul Sykes and winger Rob Worrincy but is missing Gareth Moore and young centre Cameron Scott has been recalled by Hull FC.

Kelly said: “We know the squad is not big enough to keep performances up.

“By that, I mean if you’re not playing well the next guy comes in.

“We haven’t got those sorts of numbers. However, I think the manner of that defeat against Barrow means personal pride should come into your performance.

“That’s what I’m hoping to see.”

With their last victory against Swinton Lions as long ago as February 25, the situation has become dire for Dewsbury.

“We just need a win if for no other reason than to boost confidence,” added Kelly.

“We know Halifax will be tough, though. They are well-coached, do the basics really, really well and are quit a potent side when it comes to their options out wide.”