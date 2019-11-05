Boost for Great Britain ahead of second Test against Kiwis

Luke Thompson: On the way back.

The St Helens prop, who was man of the match in his team’s Grand Final win in October, was injured just 12 minutes into the opening game against Tonga and sat out last Saturday’s first Test defeat in Auckland.

He has been joined in coach Wayne Bennett’s 21-man squad for the game in Christchurch by Warrington second-row Jack Hughes, who will play at centre with Zak Hardaker reverting to the wing in place of the injured Ryan Hall.

Hall dislocated his left patella five minutes from the end of Saturday’s 12-8 defeat and has returned to Sydney to continue his recovery with his club side, the Roosters.

The Lions could have sent for a replacement but instead will call on unused players to make up the numbers for the remaining two matches. Hughes began his career as a centre and has played there for Wigan and Warrington.

Team: J Lomax (St Helens); J McGillvary (Huddersfield), J Hughes (Warrington), J Connor (Hull FC), Z Hardaker (Wigan); G Widdop (St George Illawarra), J Hastings (Salford); C Hill (Warrington), J Hodgson (Canberra), T Burgess (South Sydney), J Bateman (Canberra), E Whitehead (Canberra), J Graham (St George Illawarra, capt).