Boost for Leeds Rhinos' relegation rivals London Broncos as St Helens rest star names

Have your say

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook has decided to rest a host of first-choice players for Sunday’s game at Leeds Rhinos’ relegation rivals London Broncos.

Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, Luke Thompson and Lachlan Coote all drop out from the Saints team which beat Wigan Warriors last week and James Roby also won’t be risked.

Saints are 10 points clear at the top of Betfred Super League and have a Coral Challenge Cup semi-final coming up against Halifax next Saturday.

Holbrook has named four potential debutants in his 19-man squad with youngsters Josh Eaves, Callum Hazzard, Josh Simm and Lewis Dodd all in contention.

Saints have lost only twice in all competitions this year - the second of those defeats coming when they rested several key players at London last month.

Round 23 began with bottom club London two points behind Hull KR, Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants, who all have a better for and against.

Rhinos will drop a place to second-bottom if 11th-placed Hull KR beat Huddersfield, who are ninth, on Friday evening.