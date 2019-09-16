Betfred League 1: Hunslet coach Gary Thornton not looking to make excuses for disappointing campaign

HUNSLET HAVE only themselves to blame for the way their Betfred League One campaign fizzled out, disappointed boss Gary Thonrton says.

A 32-24 home loss to Workington Town on Sunday ended the Parksiders’ season and Thornton admitted they should have done better after making a strong start to the campaign.

Michael Haley, who has retired. PIC: Hunslet RLFC

“We started the season really well,” reflected Thornton, whose side finished fifth in the table, eight points behind champions Whitehaven.

“We were top of the league after six games, playing pretty well and then just fell away.

“We lost Ben Heaton for two-thirds of the season, Duane Straugheir for 12 games and Jack Lee was another big loss; he missed the last four.

“There are reasons behind it, but every team goes through that so I can’t use that as an excuse.

“We faded badly and it’s our own fault, there’s no hiding away from that.”

Thornton felt the defeat to Workington – when Hunslet led at half-time, but missed a series of chances after the break – was the story of their season.

He added: “It is massively disappointing. We have improved on last year by finishing fifth, but once we got ourselves into the play-offs we had to be better than that.

“We have played Workington four times and lost four times so they have clearly got the hoodoo on us.”

Hunslet won seven of their nine away games, losing only at Whitehaven and their bogey club Workington, but were beaten in nine out of 13 at home against semi-professional opposition.

Had they beaten Town, their remaining play-offs would all have been away and Thornton, who identified Josh Tonks, Straugheir and Adam Robinson as three of Hunslet’s best players this year, conceded: “It was a missed opportunity.

“We were quite confident if we could get [Sunday] out of the way we’d be okay.

“That’s another disappointing part of it, we thought [Sunday] would be our day – and if we had taken our chances it would have been.”

The defeat two days ago was a disappointing end for former Leeds Rhinos academy and Featherstone Rovers prop Michael Haley who has announced his retirement.

Hunslet lost Ryan Wright (leg) and Straugher (shoulder) to injury in the first half.