Betfred Championship: Rhinos pair shortlisted for awards

LEEDS RHINOS’ Luke Briscoe and Harry Newman are in contention for top awards for their performances with Featherstone Rovers this year.

Winger Briscoe, who joined Rhinos from Featherstone in June, but later returned to Rovers on dual-registration, has been shortlisted for the Betfred Championship player of the year award.

Harry Newman. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Newman, a centre/winger, has spent much of the year on dual-registration at Rovers and is a nominee for the division’s young player honour.

The Championship player of the year shortlist also features Halifax captain Scott Murrell, who began his career at Leeds, plus Toulouse Olympique full-back Mark Kheirallah and half-back Johnathon Ford.

Newman is vying with Brandon Moore of Halifax and Sheffield Eagles’ Matt Costello.

London Broncos boss Danny Ward, who began his career at Leeds and also played for Castleford Tigers, is in contention to be named Championship coach of the year, along with Halifax’s Richard Marshall and ex-Wakefield Trinity player Sylvain Houles, of Toulouse.

Nominees for the Betfred League One coach of the year are Workington Town’s Leon Pryce, ex-Batley Bulldogs and Wakefield boss John Kear (Bradford Bulls) and James Ford of York City Knights, who had a spell as a player with Castleford Tigers.

York City Knights’ Connor Robinson and ex-Wakefield back Ben Cockayne and are included in the four-man shortlist for League One player of the year, alongside Sean Penkywicz (Workington Town) and Bradford Bulls’ Dane Chisholm. The League One young player shortlist features Bradford winger Ethan Ryan and stand-off Brandon Pickersgill, plus York’s former Wakefield wing Judah Mazive.

The winners will be announced at the Betfred Championship and League One annual dinner in Manchester on Tuesday, September 25.

Championship Player of the Year: Luke Briscoe (Featherstone Rovers), Scott Murrell (Halifax), Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique, Johnathon Ford (Toulouse).

Championship Coach of the Year: Danny Ward (London Broncos), Richard Marshall (Halifax), Sylvain Houles (Toulouse).

Championship Young Player of the Year: Harry Newman (Featherstone), Brandon Moore (Halifax), Matt Costello (Sheffield Eagles).

League 1 Player of the Year: Ben Cockayne (York City Knights), Connor Robinson (York), Dane Chisholm (Bradford Bulls) and Sean Penkywicz (Workington Town).

League 1 Coach of the Year: James Ford (York), John Kear (Bradford), Leon Pryce (Workington Town).

League 1 Young Player of the Year: Brandon Pickersgill (Bradford), Ethan Ryan (Bradford) and Judah Mazive (York).