Betfred Championship/League 1: Liam Finn’s field goal proves decisive as Dewsbury Rams pip Widnes Vikings; Batley Bulldogs beaten by Leigh; Hunslet outgunned

Experience played a big part of Dewsbury’s victory at Widnes Vikings – a win that moved the Rams to within a point of ninth-placed neighbours Batley on the Championship ladder.

Dewsbury, who have a game in hand on Batley, were well in contention at just 18-14 down at half-time, but it was an even closer contest in the second half.

Dewsbury's Andy Grabriel. PIC: Paul Butterfield

Tries were scored by Luke Hooley, Daniel Igbinedion and winger Andy Grabriel (2) with Finn landing two conversions and the all-important field goal.

Batley Bulldogs, meanwhile, were beaten soundly on home turf by Leigh Centurions, now fifth in the table, level on points with sixth-placed York City Knights.

Hooker-turned-half-back, Alistair Leak opened the try scoring for Batley, who were only 18-12 down at the interval.

Johnny Campbell, playing in the centre, was next to score with second-row Jovili Taira completing the four-pointers for the home side.

Batley Bulldogs' Alistair Leak.

Full-back Dave Scott finished with a couple of conversions.

In League One, Hunslet were ougunned in the second half and eventually lost 42-26 to visitors London Skolars – after being only 18-16 down at half-time.

Josh Tonks, Ben Heaton, Jimmy Watson, Marcus Webb and Adam Robinson scored the tries for Hunslet, with Reece Dean (2) and Nathan Chappell adding conversion points. Hunslet stand second in the table, a point behind Whitehaven.