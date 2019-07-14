Betfred Championship/League 1: Batley Bulldogs and Hunslet prove their points

Louis Jouffret provided 10 vital points as Batley Bulldogs shared the Championship honours with high-flying York City Knights.

Bulldogs led 6-2 at half-time after loose-forward Jack Broadbent had crossed the visitors’ whitewash, with Jouffret adding two points to the first-half tally.

Gary Thornton will have been delighted with Hunslet's win at Coventry Bears. PIC: Hunslet RLFC

It was nip and tuck all the way between the sides placed 10th and second in the Betfred Championship standings.

And a second-half try for Jouffret – in addition to his two conversions and penalty in the game – proved vital in Batley securing a point from the contest.

Almost as important, it gives the Bulldogs confidence to go forward with a potentially winning mentality after taking the Knights to their limit.

In League 1, Hunslet hoisted themselves to fourth in the table with a convincing 48-20 victory at Coventry Bears, who stand ninth on the ladder.

Gary Thornton’s Hunslet generally had the upper hand throughout and were 22-14 to the good by the halfway mark in the contest.