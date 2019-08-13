Betfred Championship: Late-season signing, Jake Spedding, wants to steer Featherstone Rovers into Super League

FORMER SUPER League centre, Jake Spedding, wants to help Featherstone Rovers win promotion to the top flight.

The 22-year-old, who began his career with St Helens, has joined Rovers on a contract until the end of this season and could make his debut in Sunday’s crunch game at York City Knights.

Featherstone Rovers coach, Ryan Carr. PIC: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia

Spedding will give coach Ryan Carr an added option in the outside-backs as Rovers aim to secure a place in the Championship play-offs.

He has made 20 appearances for Barrow in the Betfred Championship, scoring five tries and was a member of their side that won at Featherstone two months ago.

Spedding, who also has Championship experience with Sheffield Eagles, said: “When the opportunity came up to sign for Featherstone it was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“They are a huge club with big ambitions. I’m excited to be part of the team for the rest of the season and, hopefully, [we can] be successful through the play-offs and take Featherstone to Super League.”

Spedding is the third player whose spell at Rovers has been financed by the club’s Centenary Squad Builder fund. The appeal helped with the signing of Jack Johnson on a permanent deal as well as bringing in Wellington Albert on loan from Leeds Rhinos.

Rovers are fifth in the table, four points clear of sixth-placed Sheffield with three rounds remaining.