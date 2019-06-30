Betfred Championship: Dewsbury Rams give York City Knights a fright but Toronto Wolfpack prove too strong for Batley Bulldogs

Twelth-placed Dewsbury Rams gave top-four York City Knights a mighty scare before being edged out 24-21 by the home team.

Veteran Lian Finn, Rob Worrincy (2) and Kyle Trout crossed the whitewash for Dewsbury, who were level pegging with York at 14-14 at the turnaround.

Batley Bulldogs' Louis Jouffret. PIC: Paul Butterfield

Paul Sykes chipped in with a couple of conversions and a one-pointer that might have proved all the difference on a different day.

Heavy Woollen neighbours Batley Bulldogs, meanwhile, continued their unenviable record against Toronto Wolfpack.

The Canadians have now won all four meetings between the two sides, Sunday’s going their way 40-10. A dominant opening from the Wolfpack saw them register their 121st try of the season just four minutes into the contest.

Batley bounced back quickly after a couple of Toronto scores, with Alistair Leak mounting a superb attack out of half-back and dishing it off to Louis Jouffret who brought the Bulldogs back into the contest with a try that he converted himself.

The euphoria didn’t last too long, however, and by half-time Toronto were 24-6 to the good.

Undeterred, Batley came out for the second half and really took the game to the Wolfpack.

Both sides re-opened their try account with 10 minutes of the re-start.

Niall Walker got his name on the scoresheet for the Bulldogs, but ultimately it was Toronto who were able to turn the screw at Mount Pleasant. And it was Andy Ackers who finally put the contest beyond the home side in the 60th minute, scoring his second of the contest in the aftermath of strong work from Joe Mellor.

The Wolfpack now board a plane destined for Toronto in readiness for a clash with Halifax at Lamport Stadium on Saturday, July 6 while Batley Bulldogs will dust themselves off for a trip to Swinton on the seventh.