Betfred Championship: Batley Bulldogs are facing an emotional last home game of the season

Batley Bulldogs face an emotional afternoon when Featherstone Rovers visit for their final home Betfred Championship fixture of the season this Sunday (kick off 3pm).

It is Batley’s first game since the death of Archie Bruce, who had made his professional debut against Toulouse a fortnight ago.

Tributes will be paid to the late Archie Bruce at Batley Bulldogs' home game this weekend. PIC, COURTESY: Batley Bulldogs Rugby League Club/PA Wire

Tributes will be paid to the popular 20-year-old hooker before kick off – as they were before last week’s Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.

It has been a difficult campaign on and off the field for the club.

But Batley can go into their final two matches with their Championship status secure for 2020 and Matt Diskin’s side will now look to end on a high.

It is an important game for Featherstone, who arrive at Fox’s Biscuits Stadium knowing victory will secure them a top-five finish. Batley are 10th in the table going into their final two games and could finish as high as eighth if results go their way.

Featherstone recorded a 42-14 win over the Bulldogs when the sides met at LD Nutrition Stadium back in Round Two in February.

But Batley will be looking to reverse that as they seek a ninth win.

With Rochdale Hornets already relegated, second-bottom Barrow Raiders will join them in League One next season if they lose to runaway Championship leaders Toronto on Saturday.