Thornton is ready for Fax, local clubs get home draws

THE DRAW for the fourth round of the Coral Challenge Cup was kind to this area’s clubs with all five handed home advantage.

Betfred League One leaders Hunslet face a tough tie against Championship side Halifax who are their dual-registration partner club.

Featherstone Rovers take on Championship rivals Swinton Lions and Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams were paired with community clubs Lock Lane and West Hull respectively.

The competition’s lowest-ranked survivors, National Conference Division One side Featherstone Lions, face League One Doncaster who they beat 23-18 in a third round tie 21 years ago.

Hunslet coach Gary Thornton said: “We are happy with the draw, we are at home which is what we wanted.

“I think we have got to back ourselves, they are a Championship club, but we want to test ourselves against better quality teams and I think the players will be really looking forward to it.”

Thornton added: “We played them in the pre-season Yorkshire Cup and ran them close in the first half.

“They had a few reserve-type players in and the scoreline blew out a bit towards the end when they brought some first team players on, but I don’t think we have much to fear and we can go into it confident.”

Hunslet were drawn at home to Workington Town in the first round of the 1895 Cup, the final of which will be played at Wembley.

The full Coral Challenge Cup fourth round draw is: Keighley Cougars v Bradford Bulls, Whitehaven v Rochdale Hornets, Featherstone Lions v Doncaster, Barrow Raiders v York City Knights, Hunslet v Halifax, Featherstone Rovers v Swinton Lions, Sheffield Eagles v Leigh Centurions, Dewsbury Rams v West Hull, Workington Town/Siddal v Newcastle Thunder, Thatto Heath Crusaders v North Wales Crusaders, Batley Bulldogs v Lock Lane, Oldham v Widnes Vikings. Ties to be played March 30/31.

1895 Cup first round draw is: Hunslet v Workington Town, Oldham v Whitehaven, Doncaster v West Wales Raiders, Newcastle Thunder v Keighley Cougars. Ties to be played on the weekend of May 3-5.

Rochdale will resist demands from Championship rivals York for the two points from Sunday’s game which was called off for safety reasons at the last minute.