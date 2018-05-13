Rochdale Hornets 10 Batley Bulldogs 48: Diskin’s men back to winning ways in style

BATLEY BULLDOGS eased to an eight-try 48-10 victory at Rochdale Hornets yesterday ahead of next weekend’s rematch with the same opponents.

The home side made the better start and took the lead when Declan Kay went over after some fast passing but Tyler Whittaker missed the conversion.

But Batley soon hit back when prop Michael Ward, rammed his way over the line from close range. Patrick Walker added the extras.

Walker then found Jason Crookes with a nifty pass and he scored the corner. Walker converted.

Further tries followed from Brad Day and Lewis Galbraith before half-time – both converted by Walker – as the Bulldogs moved further ahead at 24-4.

Despite Galbraith being sinbinned early into the second half for backchat, Shaun Ainscough intercepted a pass to run 50 metres to extend Batley’s lead. Walker converted.

Next to score was Izaac Farrell who returned to the side after missing last week’s game. He dived over from close range and Walker slotted the conversion to make it 36-4.

The hosts then replied through Kay who scored his second try of the game which Whittaker converted.

Rochdale’s Jonah Cunningham was then sent to the bin for holding down too long in the tackle on Ainscough and Batley took full advantage.

Dave Scott was tackled just inches from the line and in the next set Farrell found Adam Gledhill on his shoulder and he bulldozed over the line. Farrell added the extras.

Alex Rowe then drove the ball forward to fire a pass out to Dominic Brambani to complete the try scoring. Farrell converted.

Batley Bulldogs: Scott, Ainscough, Cowling, Galbraith, Crookes, Walker, Izaac Farrell, Gledhill, Leak, Rowe, Harrison, Joel Farrell, Day. Subs: Ward, Smeaton, Brambani, Chandler.

Rochdale Hornets: Kay, Talatoka, Cross, Symes, Massam, Whittaker, Yates, Turner, Cunningham, Moran, Mitchell, Allen, Brickhill. Subs: Smith, Taira, Hadden, Johnson.

Referee: Liam Staveley.