Doncaster v Batley Bulldogs: Matt Diskin wary of the threat posed by Dons in Challenge Cup

BUOYANT BATLEY Bulldogs will be aiming for a third successive win when they visit Doncaster in the Coral Challenge Cup fifth round tomorrow (3pm).

A Cup victory against Lock Lane and Betfred Championship conquering of Widnes Vikings have raised Bulldogs’ spirit after a poor run, but coach Matt Diskin knows tomorrow’s tie could be a real banana skin.

“It’s a good chance, but one we can’t take for granted,” Diskin insisted.

“Doncaster are a fantastic team, they are well coached and they try to play really good rugby.

“It is going to be a tough task for us, but we are going to take it very, very seriously.”

Though Doncaster are sixth in League One, Diskin warned: “I think they probably will fancy their chances, anyone with a home draw does.

“Doncaster will be the same, they’ve got some quality personnel there and it’s going to be a tough task for us.”

The top Super League teams enter Monday’s sixth round draw and the prospect of a lucrative tie is another incentive, for both teams. Diskin added: “We want to be in the next round of the Cup.

“We want a big tie against one of the big clubs in Super League. That’s where we want to be.

“We want to enjoy the experience of the Challenge Cup, it is such a fantastic competition.”