Competition: Win tickets to see England take on New Zealand in Hull

THE YORKSHIRE Evening Post has teamed up with the Rugby Football League and the England team to give away five pairs of tickets to next Saturday’s first Test between England and New Zealand at KCOM Stadium, Hull.

With England having warmed up by thrashing France three days ago and the Kiwis fresh from a Test win over Australia, the scene is set for a thrilling opener in front of a packed crowd.

Engkand's Elliott Whitehead is tackled by New Zealand's Te Maire Martin.

Leeds Rhinos’ Richie Myler, Wakefield Trinity’s Reece Lyne and Tom Johnstone and Adam Milner of Castleford Tigers are members of the England squad and in contention to feature next weekend.

To stand a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the first Test, courtesy of the RFL and the England team, simply answer the following question:

Who is the England team’s head coach?

