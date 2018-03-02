Championship/League One: Kelly calls in Giants’ prop Wakeman to beef up the Rams’ front row

Have your say

DEWSBURY RAMS have signed Italian international prop Shannon Wakeman on loan from Huddersfield Giants.

The Australian-born 28-year-old, who played 28 times for Giants last year, has joined Rams for an initial month.

Rams boss, Neil Kelly.

Dewsbury coach Neil Kelly said: “Prop is one area we need to strengthen.

“A player of his quality – speed, footwork and defence – will add to what we’ve already become as a team this year.”

Kelly added: “He is not fit at the moment, he is a couple of weeks off, but I am really looking forward to him joining us.”

Meanwhile, Kelly expects Rams’ Betfred Championship fixture at Barrow Raiders to go ahead on Sunday.

“The weather there has been nothing like as bad as it is here,” he said. “They are quite confident it will be on.”

Leigh Centurions have confirmed Sunday’s Championship game at home to Featherstone Rovers is expected to go ahead.

A spokesman for the west-Pennine hosts said: “Leigh Sports Village has the benefit of under-pitch heating and the stadium management are doing their utmost to keep the surrounding areas clear.”

But Batley Bulldogs’ Championship visit of Halifax and Hunslet’s home clash with Whitehaven in Betfred League One – both scheduled for Sunday – are in major doubt due to snow on the pitch and surrounding areas.