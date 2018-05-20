Bulldogs see off lowly Rochdale

Batley Bulldogs picked up their seventh win of the Championship campaign when they defeated lowly Rochdale Hornets at Mount Pleasant yesterday.

Batley fell behind early on to Rob Massam’s try, but soon recovered to level through Dom Brambani’s try, which Patch Walker converted.

James Harrison extended the lead, touching down after good work by Brambani and Alex Rowe, but Hornets narrowed the gap through Deon Lewis Cross’ try.

But forward Alex Bretherton made sure the home side went in leading at the interval as he rounded full-back Declan Kay to score a try which kicker Walker again improved. In a low-scoring second half Izaac Farrell went over for a try for Batley and also potted a drop goal, before Massam got his second try late on for Hornets.