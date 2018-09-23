Bulldogs rout Centurions and give Rovers a boost

Have your say

Batley Bulldogs won 30-16 at Leigh Centurions – and helped rivals Featherstone secure home advantage in the Shield final.

The hosts led 10-8, but third-placed Batley battled back after the break as tries from Lewis Galbraith, Johnny Campbell (2), Dave Scott – who also kicked five goals and Louis Jouffret.

Heavy Woollen rivals Dewsbury Rams slipped to a 26-22 defeat at Rochdale Hornets.

Brad Delaney crossed twice, with further tries from Michael Knowles and Rob Worrincy. Paul Sykes booted three goals.

Sheffield Eagles were edged out 24-22 against Barrow Raiders.

Both sides collected four tries – Sheffield’s coming from Greg Burns, Joshua Toole (2) and Mark Offgerdahl – but Barrow’s Jamie Dallimore kicked four goals, one more than Eagles’ Oscar Thomas.

Hunslet suffered an embarrassing defeat on Saturday as they went down 14-4 at Coventry Bears in Championship 1.

The Bears took a fourth minute lead through Chris Barrett’s try, converted by Ben Stead, but that proved to be the only score of the half.

Hunslet replied with a try after 47 minutes, but Stead kicked a penlty four minutes later and then his kick created a touchdown for Ben Gray, which Stead also improved to wrap up the win.

York City Knights clinched the Championship 1 title and promotion to the second tier after beating Whitehaven, 32-14.