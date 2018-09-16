Bulldog Campbell’s hat-trick clips Eagles’ wings

Have your say

Johnny Campbell bagged a hat-trick of tries as Batley Bulldogs beat Sheffield Eagles 44-4 in the Championship Shield.

Leading 18-0 at the break, all Sheffield had to show for their efforts at Mount Pleasant was an Illies Macani second-half try.

Batley’s other tries came from Dominic Brambani, Sam Smeaton, Lewis Galbraith, Bradley Day and James Brown. Dave Scott booted six goals.

The win guarantees Matt Diskin’s side third place in the Shield table after rivals Dewsbury Rams lost to Featherstone yesterday.

In League 1, Hunslet suffered a disappointing defeat at home to Newcastle Thunder.

Dee Foggin-Johnston and Daley Williams grabbed the tries for Gary Thornton’s side against their mid-table rivals.

Elsewhere in League 1, York City Knights stand 80 minutes from promotion to the Championship after thrashing Hemel Stags 56-6.

The Knights stand two points ahead of Bradford Bulls – who beat Oldham 24-16 – going into the final weekend.

Bradford clinched victory thanks to tries from Matthew Storton, Jy Hitchcox, George Flanagan and Ross Peltier, Joe Keyes kicking four goals.

Doncaster remain third, after a 36-12 win at North Wales Crusaders.

Tries came from Russ Spiers, Jason Tali (2), Richard Owen, Aaron Jones-Bishop, Sam Doherty and Charlie Martin, with Jordie Hedges (3), Jack Sanderson kicking goals.

On Saturday, Keighley Cougars romped to a 20-try 112-6 win at West Wales Raiders.

Seeley, Gabriel, Leeming and Hawkyard grabbed hat-tricks.