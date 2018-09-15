Batley Bulldogs: ‘Massive’ clash with Eagles could see Diskin’s men secure seventh spot

Have your say

BATLEY BULLDOGS are determined to enjoy their final three games together as a group coach Matt Diskin says.

Bulldogs play host to Sheffield Eagles in the Betfred Championship Shield tomorrow (3pm).

A win will secure seventh place in the Championship if Dewsbury Rams, who are one place and three points behind Batley, lose at Featherstone Rovers.

“We are just looking forward to delivering a good performance and securing that seventh spot,” Diskin said.

“We want to build some momentum going into pre-season.

“The next three games will be the last time we’ll be together as a group.

“Some players will be moving on and we want to make sure we enjoy each other’s company and finish on a high.”

Bulldogs won at Sheffield in April, but were beaten in the return fixture two months later.

Games between the clubs are traditionally close and Diskin predicts tomorrow will be no different.

“This one is massive for us,” he said.

“They are always tough against Sheffield and it adds a bit of spice because I know they have signed three or four of our players for next season.”

Bulldogs visit Leigh Centurions next week and finish their campaign at home to second-bottom Swinton Lions.