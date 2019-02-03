Batley Bulldogs 18 Barrow 22: Raiders snatch rare victory after downslope nilling of lacklustre Bulldogs

Lacklustre Batley s slipped to defeat in their opening Betfred Championship game at home to Barrow Raiders.

It was the first time since 2001 that Barrow had left Mount Pleasant with victory but it was a poor Bulldogs display – both in attack and defence – which cost them. Batley led 18-14 at half-time having played down the slope but they were nilled in the second half as Barrow turned the game.

Batley began brightly and led after just four minutes when Dominic Brambani spun in a tackle and a short pass sent Sam Wood crashing over. Dave Scott improved.

A Louis Jouffret pass was palmed into the air by Jake Spedding and the Raiders centre gathered the ball and raced 90 metres up the slope for a terrific individual try, which James Dallimore converted.

Dallimore was sin-binned soon after for using his knees in a tackle and while on the sidelines Alistair Leak forced his way over between the posts and Scott converted. Barrow hit back for Jonathan Smith to score wide on the left. Dallimore pulled his conversion and the Bulldogs held a slender 12-10 lead. Batley scored a third try when Jouffret fed Brambani to go in by the right of the posts, with Scott again converting.

Barrow again narrowed the gap before half-time when Spedding was gifted his second try in the corner.

Barrow went ahead for the first time in the 53rd minute when Lewis Charnock broke a weak tackle 20 metres out and held off a second Batley defender on his way to the line. Dallimore added the conversion and kicked a penalty before back-to-back penalties put Batley on attack.

Five minutes from full-time, Batley were threatening but Spedding almost intercepted another Jouffret pass but knocked on when having a clear run down the slope.

Batley Bulldogs: Scott; Reittie, Wood, Galbraith, Campbell; Jouffret, Brambani; Gledhill, Leak, Everett, Manning, Downs, Dickinson. Subs: Brown, Taira, Ward, Tomlinson.

Barrow Raiders: Ritson; Amean, Cross, Spedding, Loxam; Dallimore, Charnock; Walker, Puara, Johnson, SMith, Walne, Aspinwall. Subs: Johnston, Stack, Minoga, Duffy.

Referee: Michael Mannifield.

Attendance: 755.