Batley Bulldogs youngsters told to show off their true talents by boss Matt Diskin

BATLEY BULLDOGS coach Matt Diskin is demanding a “swift reaction” when his side visit Widnes Vikings tonight (8pm).

Bulldogs were crushed 54-24 at home by Sheffield Eagles five days ago and Diskin said: “Surely we can’t deliver a performance as bad as last week’s. That was not a reflection of the quality of players we’ve got. We have some really talented kids and that game didn’t show what they are capable of. They have to front up and deliver it now.”

Batley Bulldogs' Leeds Rhinos loanee, Jack Broadbent. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe/JPIMedia

The game has been brought forward from Sunday as both teams have a midweek fixture next week in the 1895 Cup.

“It is always tough over there,” Diskin said of facing Widnes at Halton Stadium. “Half of our players are going to be grafting during the day and then going over there to play on an artificial surface. We could line up a lot of excuses before we get there, but we’re not going to do that.

“We have had some frank and honest conversations and it is always an interesting environment following an embarrassing result, but we have looked at where we need to improve and hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves.”

On-loan Leeds Rhinos centre Jack Broadbent is set to make his Bulldogs debut. Diskin said: “He’s a talented kid and I think the opportunity of playing at our level for the next month will be good for his development.”